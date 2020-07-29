Kerry Henderson
Although Kerry grew up in a quiet New Jersey suburb, she spent most of her time exploring the world with her favorite authors. She took every quiet moment in that quiet town to walk countryside with Mrs. Dalloway, or journey to invisible cities with Kublai Khan. Over time Kerry’s literary wanderings brought her to The New School in New York City where she had the opportunity to immerse herself completely in stories and craft. Fast forward a few years and we find her at Hachette Book Group. While she is the newest member of the HAL team, Kerry comes with a deep passion and dedication for reading and talking about great books.
Melissa Nicholas
You are in for a battle royal if you try to part Melissa from whatever book she is reading! Just ask anyone in her fiercely competitive, very athletic (and very adorable) family, or her high school lunch table friends, or anyone from her 3 book clubs or the library personnel she has been fortunate to get to know since joining Hachette in 2011. Literary fiction, narrative nonfiction, romance, memoir, travel, gardening, poetry, oh, and a great cookbook of course, along with a marvelous mug of tea or coffee. This is her bliss. Anytime Melissa can talk about books is a happy time. Melissa has 20-plus years’ experience working in bookstores where she hosted author events, unpacked boxes and worked the Info Desk. She loves making recommendations for even the most resistant reader and has aspirations to compete against “a book suggesting algorithm” someday—hard to shake that sporting DNA. Melissa enjoys spending her work days connecting with the library world about Hachette books and authors.
Alyson Powers
Alyson joined Hachette’s Academic & Library team nearly four years ago after years of working as a bookseller in her hometown of Rye, NY. This is where she discovered the immense joy that comes with putting books in people’s hands. For her, there is nothing quite like finding the perfect book at the perfect time for someone. At HBG, she coordinates academic marketing efforts across our imprints and is devoted to helping high school and college level educators find the right books for their courses. If you’re ever looking to refresh your syllabus, she’s your gal!